Josh Jung and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (156 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with 56 hits, batting .283 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 28th in slugging.

Jung is batting .421 during his last outings and is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Jung has picked up a hit in 38 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (18.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (25 of 50), with two or more runs 10 times (20.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 29 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (75.9%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (48.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

