Jose Altuve -- 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .355.
  • Altuve will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with two homers during his last games.
  • Altuve has had a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), including multiple hits three times (37.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of eight games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Twins will send Ryan (7-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.