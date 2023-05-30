Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has six doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .215.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of them.
- In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven home a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In seven of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Twins are sending Ryan (7-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
