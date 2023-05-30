The Houston Astros (31-22) will look to Jose Altuve, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Minnesota Twins (28-26) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (1-2) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-2, 3.55 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.

Bielak is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (7-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.21, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .951 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.21 ERA ranks fifth, .951 WHIP ranks third, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 14th.

Joe Ryan vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 239 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 436 hits, 21st in baseball, with 54 home runs (23rd in the league).

The Astros have gone 3-for-22 with a home run and four RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

