The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton will take on the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 54 home runs.

Houston ranks 20th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 19th in the majors with 239 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Houston has an ERA of 3.23 as a team, best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.191 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Brandon Bielak (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Bielak will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning

