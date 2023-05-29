The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights Monday for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 lead in the series. The Stars have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+110).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 9-18-27 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas is 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 20 points from the 19 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (6-5-8 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 64 times, and are 48-8-8 in those games (to record 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 15-6-8.

In the 56 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Stars finished 18-12-10 in those contests (46 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

