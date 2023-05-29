The Texas Rangers versus Detroit Tigers game on Monday at 1:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Josh Jung and Riley Greene.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth-best in baseball with 69 total home runs.

Texas' .451 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .270 batting average.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (329 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers rank second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.189).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went nine innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Eovaldi is looking to build upon a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.

Eovaldi will try to build on an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.9 frames per appearance).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Jon Gray Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.