Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (33-19) against the Detroit Tigers (25-26) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd (3-3) for the Tigers.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  How to Watch: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rangers are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 18 (66.7%) of those contests.
  • Texas has a record of 11-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
  • Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 329.
  • The Rangers have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 23 @ Pirates W 6-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
May 24 @ Pirates W 3-2 Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles W 12-2 Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 27 @ Orioles W 5-3 Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
May 28 @ Orioles L 3-2 Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
May 29 @ Tigers - Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
May 30 @ Tigers - Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
May 31 @ Tigers - Jon Gray vs Joey Wentz
June 2 Mariners - Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
June 3 Mariners - Dane Dunning vs Marco Gonzales
June 4 Mariners - Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller

