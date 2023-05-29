The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .273.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 41 of 52 games this season (78.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (42.3%), with more than one RBI in six of them (11.5%).

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year (28 of 52), with two or more runs eight times (15.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 28 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (82.1%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings