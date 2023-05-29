Mason Marchment will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Marchment's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In 11 of 68 games this season, Marchment has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchment has a point in 23 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchment's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 10 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

