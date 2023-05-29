On Monday, Corey Seager (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .329 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Seager is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 81.0% of his games this season (17 of 21), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 11 games this season (52.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (23.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 21 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 9 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings