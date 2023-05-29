Astros vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to get to Sonny Gray when he starts for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Twins have +105 odds to upset. Houston is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.
Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-125
|+105
|8
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+155
|-190
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 8-1.
- The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros are 22-15 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Houston has a 20-14 record (winning 58.8% of its games).
- The Astros have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-26-1).
- The Astros have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|17-10
|11-6
|19-15
|21-16
|9-5
