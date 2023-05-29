Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (31-21) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 3-3-0 against the spread.
  • The Astros have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.
  • This season Houston has won 20 of its 34 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 234 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros' 3.18 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 23 @ Brewers L 6-0 J.P. France vs Colin Rea
May 24 @ Brewers L 4-0 Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
May 26 @ Athletics W 5-2 Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
May 27 @ Athletics W 6-3 Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
May 28 @ Athletics W 10-1 Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
May 29 Twins - J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
May 30 Twins - Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
May 31 Twins - Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
June 1 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
June 2 Angels - Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
June 3 Angels - J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval

