Wings vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, May 28, 2023, the Chicago Sky (2-1) hit the court against the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on BSSWX and MARQ.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sky matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sky (-3.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sky (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Wings vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.
- The Wings won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Sky games.
- Last year, 18 of the Wings' games hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.