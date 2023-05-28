Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (33-19) will match up against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (33-18) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+120). Baltimore is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (2-1, 4.34 ERA) vs Cody Bradford - TEX (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 19 out of the 26 games, or 73.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a 17-4 record (winning 81% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 1-3 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (60%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

