Cody Bradford gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers aiming to slow down Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023

1:35 PM ET

Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 69 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .271 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 327 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Texas has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Bradford will make his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 16, when he threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Atlanta Braves.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Jon Gray Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Marco Gonzales

