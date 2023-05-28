The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers will play on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Adolis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rangers are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Orioles (-145). Baltimore (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +140 -165

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rangers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has won five of its 10 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 50 games with a total.

In four games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 3-1-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 17-10 15-4 18-14 23-13 10-5

