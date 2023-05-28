Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.319 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 38th in slugging.
- Semien enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (52.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (19.6%).
- In 64.7% of his games this season (33 of 51), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he has scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (88.9%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (70.4%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (25.9%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (70.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
