The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .316.

Taveras enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.

Taveras has had a hit in 26 of 38 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (13.2%).

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (18 of 38), with two or more runs five times (13.2%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 24 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings