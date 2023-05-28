Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven in a run in 17 games this season (34.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.9% of his games this year (23 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.81 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
