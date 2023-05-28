On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .211 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

McCormick has had a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 12 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings