The Oakland Athletics (10-44) will attempt to snap a 10-game losing streak when hosting the Houston Astros (30-21) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (5-1, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Medina (0-3, 6.45 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (5-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.07 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 10 games.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Javier has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.

Medina is looking to record his third quality start of the year.

Medina is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

