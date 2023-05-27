Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Seguin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Seguin has a goal in 18 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this year (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 10 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

