Tyler Duncan is in 111th place, at +5, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a wager on Tyler Duncan at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Duncan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five events, Duncan has had an average finish of 85th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Duncan has had an average finish of 85th in his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 41 -6 263 0 14 2 2 $1.4M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Duncan has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 59th.

Duncan has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

Duncan finished 111th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this event.

Duncan will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards during the past year.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was below average, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Duncan shot better than just 17% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Duncan failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Duncan carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Duncan's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that most recent tournament, Duncan's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Duncan ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Duncan carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.4.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Duncan's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.