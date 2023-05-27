The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Troy Merritt is currently in 22nd place with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Troy Merritt at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Troy Merritt Insights

Merritt has finished under par four times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Merritt finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 44 -2 265 0 13 1 1 $865,147

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Merritt's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 26th.

Merritt made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

Merritt finished 22nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

The average course Merritt has played in the past year (7,265 yards) is 56 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was below average, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Merritt shot better than only 2% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Merritt carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Merritt recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Merritt's four birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that last outing, Merritt's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Merritt finished the AT&T Byron Nelson without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Merritt fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Merritt's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

