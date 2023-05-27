The Charles Schwab Challenge is in progress, and after the second round Taylor Moore is in 93rd place at +4.

Looking to place a bet on Taylor Moore at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Moore has made the cut eight times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -5 273 1 23 2 3 $4.3M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Moore finished 93rd in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Moore made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Moore finished 93rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Moore will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,314 yards during the past year.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 48th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Moore was better than only 30% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Moore carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Moore carded more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (2.8).

Moore's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent competition, Moore had a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Moore ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Moore had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Moore Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.