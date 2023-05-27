Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sung-Jae Im is in 73rd at +2.

Looking to wager on Sung-Jae Im at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Im has finished below par eight times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Im has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Im has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 21 -8 270 0 23 4 11 $12.3M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Im has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Im last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 73rd.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 91 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,300).

Im will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,330 yards during the past year.

Im's Last Time Out

Im finished in the 25th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.42 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Im shot better than just 14% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Im did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Im recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.8).

Im recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that last outing, Im's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Im ended the PGA Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Im had an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Im Odds to Win: +500000

All statistics in this article reflect Im's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

