At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Stallings is currently 68th with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Scott Stallings at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Scott Stallings Insights

Stallings has finished below par five times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stallings' average finish has been 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Stallings has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -6 266 0 18 3 5 $4.4M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Stallings' previous 10 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 41st.

Stallings made the cut in five of his past 10 entries in this event.

Stallings finished 68th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Stallings has played in the past year (7,312 yards) is 103 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 48th percentile.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Stallings was better than only 3% of the competitors (averaging 5.50 strokes).

Stallings recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Stallings recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.8).

Stallings' one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last tournament, Stallings' par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Stallings ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, less than the field's average, 1.3.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Stallings recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Stallings Odds to Win: +80000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Stallings' performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.