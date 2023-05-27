After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Piercy is currently 33rd with a score of -1.

Looking to place a wager on Scott Piercy at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Scott Piercy Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Piercy has shot better than par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Piercy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Piercy has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 30 -7 263 0 15 1 1 $1.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Piercy's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 37th.

In his past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Piercy finished 33rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 61 yards shorter than the average course Piercy has played in the past year (7,270).

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was strong enough to place him in the 91st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Piercy was better than 58% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

Piercy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Piercy had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Piercy's 14 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

At that most recent outing, Piercy's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Piercy ended the AT&T Byron Nelson recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Piercy underperformed compared to the field average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Piercy Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Piercy's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

