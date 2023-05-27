After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ryan Palmer is currently 82nd with a score of +2.

Looking to place a wager on Ryan Palmer at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Palmer has finished under par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Palmer has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Palmer has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Palmer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Palmer hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 39 -3 263 0 12 0 1 $908,772

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Palmer's previous 12 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 four times, including three top-five finishes. His average finish has been 29th.

Palmer made the cut in nine of his past 12 entries in this event.

Palmer finished 82nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course Palmer has played in the past year (7,297 yards) is 88 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Palmer was better than 97% of the field (averaging 4.08 strokes).

Palmer recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Palmer had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.8).

Palmer's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

In that last outing, Palmer's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Palmer finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on 11 of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Palmer finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +80000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Palmer's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

