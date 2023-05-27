Russell Knox is in 33rd place, at -1, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Russell Knox at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Russell Knox Insights

Knox has finished better than par four times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Knox has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.

In his past five appearances, Knox finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 40 -5 266 0 16 0 0 $662,553

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Knox's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 20th.

Knox has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Knox finished 33rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Courses that Knox has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,232 yards, 23 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 34th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Knox shot better than just 6% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Knox recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Knox had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.8).

Knox's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average (6.8).

At that most recent competition, Knox had a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Knox finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Knox finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Knox Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Knox's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.