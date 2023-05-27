The Texas Rangers (32-18) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they meet the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (5-1) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (3-3) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (5-1, 4.61 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (3-3, 4.12 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .215 batting average against him.

Heaney is aiming to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Heaney will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Andrew Heaney vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .251 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 434 total hits and seventh in MLB play with 259 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.423) and are 10th in all of MLB with 63 home runs.

Heaney has a 23.63 ERA and a 3.375 WHIP against the Orioles this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .467 batting average over one appearance.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (5-1) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.61, a 2.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.481 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Kremer will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 56th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.

