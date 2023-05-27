Adolis Garcia and Adam Frazier will take the field when the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles meet on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 69 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .271 batting average.

Texas has scored the most runs (322) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Jon Gray Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo

