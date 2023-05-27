Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Texas Rangers (32-18) squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Orioles will give the ball to Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.12 ERA).

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Rangers have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 9-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (322 total, 6.4 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule