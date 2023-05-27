The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Nick Taylor is currently in 68th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Nick Taylor at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished better than par 10 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 15 rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Taylor has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -6 265 0 16 1 4 $3.6M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Taylor has an average finishing position of 52nd in his past eight appearances at this event.

Taylor has made the cut in six of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Taylor last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 68th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,297 yards, 88 yards longer than the 7,209-yard par 70 at this week's event.

The average course Taylor has played in the past year has been 28 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Taylor shot better than 94% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Taylor carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Taylor recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Taylor's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Taylor's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Taylor ended the PGA Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.