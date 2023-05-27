After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Max Homa is currently seventh with a score of -3.

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par six times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 15 rounds.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Homa has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Homa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Homa has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 19 -6 269 2 22 6 9 $11.6M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Homa has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

Homa has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Homa played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Homa will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,361 yards during the past year.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Homa was better than only 30% of the field at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Homa recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Homa carded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Homa carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent outing, Homa's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Homa ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Homa carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

+1200

All statistics in this article reflect Homa's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

