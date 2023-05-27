The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Matthew NeSmith is currently in 50th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Matthew NeSmith at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, NeSmith has scored under par nine times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 17 rounds.

NeSmith has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith's average finish has been 39th.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith has posted a score better than average in three of them.

NeSmith has made the cut in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -3 268 0 17 1 3 $2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

NeSmith has had an average finish of 52nd with a personal best of 49th at this tournament.

NeSmith has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

NeSmith finished 50th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course NeSmith has played in the past year has been 71 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

NeSmith was better than 57% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

NeSmith carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, NeSmith had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.8).

NeSmith recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent tournament, NeSmith's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

NeSmith ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but NeSmith finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards
NeSmith Odds to Win: +30000

All statistics in this article reflect NeSmith's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

