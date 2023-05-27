The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Luke List is currently in 50th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Luke List at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Luke List Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, List has shot better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, List's average finish has been 42nd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

List has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -4 265 0 13 0 0 $924,164

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

List placed 50th in his lone recent finish at this event in four trips.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

List last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 50th.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 123 yards shorter than the average course List has played in the past year (7,332).

List's Last Time Out

List was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

List was better than 69% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

List fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, List had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.8).

List had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last tournament, List's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

List ended the AT&T Byron Nelson bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but List finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards List Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect List's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.