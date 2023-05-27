After the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lucas Herbert is in 83rd at +3.

Looking to wager on Lucas Herbert at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Lucas Herbert Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Herbert has shot below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Herbert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Herbert's average finish has been 62nd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Herbert has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Herbert will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 45 -2 268 0 10 0 0 $736,316

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Herbert has had an average finish of 66th in his past two appearances at this tournament.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Herbert finished 83rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 91 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Herbert will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,302 yards during the past year.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.06 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Herbert was better than 57% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Herbert shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Herbert had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.8).

Herbert's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent outing, Herbert had a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Herbert finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Herbert recorded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Herbert Odds to Win: +500000

All statistics in this article reflect Herbert's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

All statistics in this article reflect Herbert's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.