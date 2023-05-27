The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Justin Lower is currently in 50th place with a score of E.

Looking to bet on Justin Lower at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Lower has scored under par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Lower has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Lower has had an average finish of 59th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Lower has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 37 -7 265 0 17 1 3 $1.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Lower finished 50th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,297 yards, 88 yards longer than the 7,209-yard par 70 at this week's event.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 77 yards shorter than the average course Lower has played in the past year (7,286).

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

Lower was better than just 17% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Lower carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lower carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.8).

Lower's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

At that last competition, Lower's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Lower ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lower carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Lower Odds to Win: +80000

All statistics in this article reflect Lower's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

