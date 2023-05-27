Josh Smith -- hitting .318 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on May 27 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .229 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 15 of 34 games this year (44.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (11.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 19 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings