Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth is in 93rd at +4.

Looking to place a wager on Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Spieth has finished better than par eight times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Spieth has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Spieth has finished in the top five in two of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Spieth finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 23 -5 272 0 18 4 7 $7.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Spieth has eight top-10 finishes, four top-five finishes and one win at this event in his previous 11 appearances. His average finishing position has been 16th.

Spieth made the cut in each of his last 11 attempts at this event.

Spieth last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 93rd.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,300 yards.

The courses that Spieth has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,309 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth finished in the 23rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

He finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.08 strokes on those 48 holes.

Spieth shot better than 94% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Spieth carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Spieth carded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Spieth had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that last competition, Spieth's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Spieth finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Spieth finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Spieth's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

