The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .242.
  • In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Pena has driven home a run in 16 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.205 AVG .288
.275 OBP .316
.425 SLG .438
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 22/3
5 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 23
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.83 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Muller will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
