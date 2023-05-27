Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Robertson has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

Robertson has an implied probability of 35.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 10 109 Points 10 46 Goals 7 63 Assists 3

