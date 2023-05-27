Erik Compton is in 33rd place, at -1, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Erik Compton at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Erik Compton Insights

Compton has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Compton has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Compton has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Compton has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 31 -4 175 0 2 0 0 $24,352

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Compton's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 40th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Compton last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 33rd.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,297 yards, 88 yards longer than the 7,209-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The average course Compton has played in the past year has been 127 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Compton's Last Time Out

Compton was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Compton was better than just 20% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Compton shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Compton carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Compton had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that last outing, Compton's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.2).

Compton finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Compton carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Compton Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Compton's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.