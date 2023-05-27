Eric Cole is in 83rd place, with a score of +3, following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Eric Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Cole has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Cole has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Cole has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Cole has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Cole has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 31 -8 265 0 13 2 2 $2.1M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The most recent time Cole played this event was in 2023, and he finished 83rd.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

The average course Cole has played in the past year (7,274 yards) is 65 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Cole was better than 65% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Cole carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Cole carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Cole recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that last outing, Cole's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Cole finished the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Cole had an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Cole Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.