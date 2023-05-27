David Lingmerth is in 111th place, at +5, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on David Lingmerth at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

David Lingmerth Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Lingmerth has scored under par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Lingmerth's average finish has been 62nd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Lingmerth has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -2 268 0 15 0 4 $1.8M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Lingmerth's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 36th.

Lingmerth has made the cut in five of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Lingmerth finished 111th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 63 yards shorter than the average course Lingmerth has played in the past year (7,272).

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth finished in the 11th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.46-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was poor, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Lingmerth was better than 65% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Lingmerth did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Lingmerth had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Lingmerth's two birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that last outing, Lingmerth's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Lingmerth finished the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Lingmerth finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Lingmerth Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lingmerth's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.