Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .219 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has an RBI in six of 21 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.83 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
