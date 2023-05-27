The Houston Astros (29-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-43) will square off on Saturday, May 27 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Framber Valdez getting the ball for the Astros and Kyle Muller taking the hill for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 20 out of the 35 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 3-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 10, or 19.6%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have won all of their seven games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 1-9.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

