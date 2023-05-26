Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Orioles on May 26, 2023
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Cedric Mullins, Marcus Semien and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Texas Rangers matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .299/.373/.498 so far this season.
- Semien hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 46 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .254/.320/.530 slash line on the year.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .275/.359/.505 so far this year.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|5-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|7
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, seven home runs, 40 walks and 25 RBI (48 total hits).
- He has a .262/.391/.415 slash line on the season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|May. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
